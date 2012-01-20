RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on U.S. natural gas: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
Jan 20 Norinchukin Bank
Moody's assigns A1 to Norinchukin Bank's Series 740 debenture
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds have turned much more bearish towards U.S. natural gas prices after stocks built much more than expected at the start of the summer cooling season.
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.