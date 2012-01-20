Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings says Peacocks' announcement that it
has entered administration after failing to restructure its
GBP240m debts will have a limited impact on the underlying
performance of Fitch-rated CMBS loans. Nevertheless, while
exposure to Peacocks is modest in the Fitch-rated CMBS
portfolio, it adds to a rising tide of struggling UK retailers,
and therefore to rising economic vacancy on the high street and
in peripheral shopping centres (for more detail see "UK
Secondary Retail Property in Decline", dated 13 December 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Peacocks primarily occupies units in shopping centres, so
the adverse consequences of its administration are limited by
the typical granularity of in-place lease income. Shop closures
and rising vacancy highlight the pressure bearing down on
secondary retail across the UK, fuelled by a trend of declining
real consumer spending and shifts towards online shopping.
Fitch's UK CMBS ratings already reflect considerable levels
of stress. However, for loans secured on smaller retail
collateral, tenant default could disrupt debt service and value
sufficient to prompt negative rating action in particular for
next-loss bondholders. The handful of current loss-making retail
loans in UK CMBS indicates what could be in store for typically
junior investors exposed to low-quality UK shops.