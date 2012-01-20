(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Central Finance
Company Plc's (CF) proposed senior debentures of up to
LKR600m a National Long-Term rating of 'A+(lka)'. A list of
outstanding ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.
The issue is rated at the same level as CF's National
Long-Term rating of 'A+(lka)' which has a Stable Outlook. This
is in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on senior
unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions.
The proposed instrument will rank pari passu with CF's
senior creditors. The debentures carry maturity options of five
years, and will be issued at a fixed interest rate, helping CF
to reduce interest rate mismatches between its assets and
liabilities and fund loan growth.
CF's rating factors in its relatively strong financial
profile in Sri Lanka's registered finance company sector. The
rating also takes into account CF's lack of product and funding
diversity in relation to banks - an inherent limitation of the
RFC business model.
The latest research on CF is available on
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk
CF's ratings:
National Long-Term rating: 'A+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A(lka)'
Outstanding commercial paper: 'F1(lka)'
Proposed senior debentures of up to LKR600m: 'A+(lka)'