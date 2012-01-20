Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Capita Asset Services
(Ireland) Limited's (CAS Ireland) commercial mortgage primary
servicer rating and Capita Asset Services (UK) Limited's (CAS
UK; together CAS), commercial mortgage special servicer rating
at 'CPS2+' and 'CSS2' respectively.
The special servicer rating reflects the depth of experience
of CAS UK's dedicated special servicing team, with average
industry experience approaching 25 years. This key strength is
further underlined by the seven-strong team having an average
tenure in their role of seven years and the support of a
Director with almost 30 years experience within the UK real
estate market, 20 of which have been spent at Capita. The 'CSS2'
rating assigned to CAS UK is currently Fitch's highest rating
for UK commercial mortgage special servicers.
Both ratings are supported by a growing portfolio of assets
under management, the experienced senior management team and a
robust risk management regime. Neither The Capita Group plc
(CAS's ultimate parent) nor CAS are rated by Fitch. The agency's
Corporate team has conducted a review of Capita's financials,
and the group's creditworthiness has been taken into account in
assessing CAS's own financial condition.
CAS successfully completed the acquisition of 12 CMBS deals
from Barclays Capital Mortgage Servicing (BCMS, unrated) in
March 2011. This brought 84 loans totalling GBP4.8bn to CAS,
along with 10 staff. A robust project management governance
structure and successful loan migration saw the loans fully
transitioned to CAS's IT systems in October 2011. Fitch believes
this successful transfer demonstrates the company's ability to
effectively manage growth, and the qualities of CAS's project
management and loan boarding procedures.
As of 30 June 2011, CAS Ireland's total UK primary servicing
portfolio included 297 loans secured by 1,730 properties with an
outstanding principal balance of GBP10.94bn (54% securitised by
value). The portfolio includes a variety of commercial asset
types, notably healthcare, hotel and office. The primary
servicer portfolio also includes an additional 285 loans secured
against non-UK assets, totalling GBP21.8bn.
CAS-UK's named special servicing portfolio, as of 30 June
2011, totalled GBP7.44bn (92% securitised), comprising 13 loans
backed by 2,925 UK assets. The named special servicer portfolio
includes an additional GBP12.2bn secured by non-UK assets.
The portfolio figures do not include the Irish government's
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) portfolio where CAS is
the named 'master servicer' responsible for reporting, cash
management and servicer oversight of the participating Irish
banks.
Fitch employed its global and UK servicer rating criteria in
analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition,
with the former including a comparison against similar UK
servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based
on information provided to Fitch by CAS.