Jan 20 - The Indian Supreme Court's ruling on 20 January in favour of Vodafone removes one source of uncertainty from the group's credit profile. It also provides helpful clarity on foreign acquisitions, which will complement the proposed liberalisation of M&A in the Indian telecoms industry.

The case arose from the initial acquisition of Vodafone's Indian business in 2007. The key question was whether the transaction - which involved a transfer of shares between parties outside India - should be subject to Indian taxation. If so, the Indian tax authorities argued that Vodafone should have withheld the tax due on the gain made on the transaction, and was due to pay the authorities a sum in the region of GBP1.6bn. There had been speculation before the ruling that this could have been increased by fines of up to 100% of the amount due.

The Supreme Court ruling upheld Vodafone's position that the Indian tax authorities had no jurisdiction over the transaction.

We had never seen this case in isolation as something likely to threaten Vodafone's 'A-' rating, although a negative result could have reduced its rating headroom. Winning the case leaves its rating better positioned to withstand any other shocks that may arise, such as a deeper than expected downturn in its southern European businesses.

The move comes as India is expected to shortly pass a law increasing the scope for M&A in the country's highly competitive telecoms sector. We believe consolidation is highly likely - India has over a dozen mobile operators compared to three or four in most markets (see Fitch: Indian Telco M&A Rules to Spur Consolidation, Investment, 4 November 2011, www.fitchratings.com). Greater clarity on the tax consequences of their investments will make it easier for foreign investors to participate in this process.