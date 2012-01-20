BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
* Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have observed improved performance in the PDM CLO I transaction.
-- Following our analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A, B, C, and E notes and affirmed our rating on the class D notes.
-- PDM CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on PDM CLO I B.V.'s class A, B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class D notes (see list below).
PDM CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in December 2007. It securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, using data from the latest available trustee report (dated Nov. 21, 2011) and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and our relevant criteria for CLOs (see "Related Criteria And Research").
* Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.