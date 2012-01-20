(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned CV Loan Trust 2012 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:

INR7,964.8m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term Local-Currency rating of 'BBB-sf(exp)'; National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

INR424.8m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement (CE): National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The new and used commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust is originated Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; the "originator" or "seller"; 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable/'FitchA1+(ind)').

The expected ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of December 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of December 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the CE provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the trust at par have an initial pool principal outstanding of INR8,849.7m, as of the 31 December 2011. The Series A PTCs benefit from both internal CE in the form of the excess interest spread and external CE in the form of an unrated subordinated Series B PTCs and funded CE. The subordinated Series B PTCs will be equal to 10.0% of the initial pool principal outstanding and the funded CE will be equal to 7.30% of the initial pool principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility of 2.50% and an SLCF of 4.80%. The funded CE is expected to be in the form of either a fixed deposit or a bank guarantee from an eligible bank rated at least 'BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.