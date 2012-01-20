(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rungta Sons Pvt. Ltd.'s (RSPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects RSPL's strong financial profile with consistently negative net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: -1.2x in FY10-FY11) resulting from high cash balances (FY11: INR7,865.8m, FY10: INR4,492.5m) and strong EBITDA margins (FY11: 45.9%, FY10: 48.5%). Interest coverage further improved to 59.2x in FY11 from 36.8x in FY10 (FY09: 26.1x). Fitch expects the debt protection measures to remain strong in the absence of any significant debt-funded capex plans. The ratings also benefit from the Rungta group's seven-decade-long track record in iron ore mining.

The ratings, however, continue to be constrained by the fact that some of the mining leases of the company have expired. Though RSPL has applied for renewal of the leases and regulatory rules allow mining on a deemed license until a decision is taken by the state government on the renewal, loss of the licenses would put pressure on its sale volumes.

Negative rating guidelines include any substantial debt-funded capex by RSPL, resulting in gross leverage (total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR) exceeding 1x and/or rejection of the company's application for renewal of mining lease. Positive rating guidelines include renewal of a substantial portion of the company's mining leases.

RSPL, a SR Rungta Group company, is engaged in the mining of minerals, mainly iron ore. It has sufficient logistics facilities for transporting iron ore through its investment in railway rakes under the Wagon Investment Scheme of the Indian Railways.

Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on RSPL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR327.7m outstanding long term loans (reduced from INR591.7m): affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'

- INR1,000m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR800m): affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR120m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'