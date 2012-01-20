(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 20 -
-- Russia-based leasing company TENEX-Service is wholly funded by its
100% parent, state-owned Atomic Energy Power Corp. (AtomEnergoProm).
-- We recently raised our long-term rating on AtomEnergoProm 'BBB' from
'BBB-'.
-- We have therefore raised our assessment of the likelihood of
extraordinary parental support for TENEX given its full strategic and
operational integration with AtomEnergoProm, as well as the parent's
commitment to provide support.
-- We are raising our long- and short-term ratings on TENEX-Service to
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B' and our Russia national scale rating to 'ruAAA' from
'ruAA+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TENEX will continue
to benefit from high strategic and operational integration with AtomEnergoProm
and maintain the adequate quality of its lease portfolio.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it had raised its long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Russia-based leasing company TENEX-Service to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BB+/B'. We also raised our Russia national scale rating to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'. The
outlook is stable.
The rating action reflects our view that there is a stronger likelihood that
TENEX would receive extraordinary support from its parent, Atomic Energy Power
Corp. (AtomEnergoProm; BBB/Stable/A-3; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'), the
state-owned nuclear monopoly in Russia. We recently raised the long-term
rating on AtomEnergoProm and, in our opinion, the improvement in the parent's
credit quality, combined with its continued ongoing support, result in an
enhanced likelihood of extraordinary parental support to TENEX in case of
need.
We note that TENEX remains fully strategically and operationally integrated in
AtomEnergoProm. Under TENEX's business model, funds from AtomEnergoProm are
channelled to its subsidiaries, creating leasing tax benefits for the
industry. About 73% of TENEX's total lease portfolio is related to nuclear
companies, with funding fully provided by AtomEnergoProm. The performance of
TENEX's lease portfolio and the stability of its funding rely heavily on the
credit quality of its parent. The long-term rating on TENEX is now one notch
below that on AtomEnergoProm, incorporating four notches of uplift above its
stand-alone credit profile (sacp), which we assess at 'b+'.
We also consider TENEX a government-related entity (GRE) because of its unique
market role as the only leasing company in Russia that is eligible to possess
nuclear equipment (according to the President's Act No. 556). However, we
think that TENEX has only a 'limited' role and 'limited' link to the
government, and expect that external support is likely to be through its
parent, which is also a GRE.
TENEX's lease portfolio is performing well, in our view, and no payments are
currently overdue. We consider that TENEX is far less exposed to a loss of
market confidence than average in the leasing industry because 100% of its
funding comes from its parent. TENEX's capitalization remains a weakness, in
our view.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TENEX will continue to
benefit from its high level of strategic and operational integration with the
parent and maintain the adequate quality of its lease portfolio.
