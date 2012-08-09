(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 -
Overview
-- Schaeffler AG has successfully completed the refinancing of its EUR8
billion senior bank loan package.
-- We anticipate that Schaeffler will continue to report a strong
operating performance, including an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 20% and
slightly positive free operating cash flow.
-- We are raising our long-term rating on Schaeffler to 'B+' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Schaeffler will be able to
maintain its operating margins and credit metrics in a challenging
macroeconomic environment at current levels.
Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Germany-based automotive component and systems and
industrial bearings manufacturer Schaeffler AG to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook
is stable.
We also raised our issue ratings on Schaeffler's senior secured debt
instruments to 'B+' from 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The
recovery ratings on these instruments remain unchanged at '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.