BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development's sales at 1.07 bln yuan in May
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7925 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Schaeffler AG ------------------------------------------ 09-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Ball and roller
bearings
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--
27-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Schaeffler Finance B.V.
Rating Rating Date
EUR450 mil fltg rate C2 bank ln due 01/27/2017 B+ 09-Aug-2012
US$1.275 bil fltg rate bank ln due 01/27/2017 B+ 09-Aug-2012
(Oblig: Schaeffler AG)
