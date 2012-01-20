Jan 20 -

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on U.K.-based engineering company Invensys PLC to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit and issue ratings on the company.

The outlook revision reflects our belief that Invensys' credit metrics will weaken following the deterioration in earnings that Invensys expects in financial 2012 (ending March 31).

This deterioration in earnings is due to GBP60 million of additional charges incurred in the Invensys Operation Management (IOM) and Rail divisions. We have revised our forecasts for Invensys' performance in financial 2012 to reflect these cost overruns, leading us to lower our estimate of the Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin by about 200 basis points from the level posted in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. The announced reduction in earnings has led us to revise our forecast for Invensys' ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt for financial 2012 to about 25%, which is significantly lower than the 47% posted for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

We anticipate that Invensys' fully adjusted debt will reach about GBP500 million by March 31, 2012, on the back of an anticipated increase in unfunded pension liabilities from the level reported in September 2011. This increase is due to an unfavorable market effect on both the asset prices and the discount rates used in the liability calculation. However, we anticipate that the company should be able to adjust its cost base in the Rail division, and return to a normal level of operating profitability in IOM in the course of financial 2013, bringing FFO to debt to about 30%.

The company's working capital position has been impaired by payment delays under large contracts in IOM and some rail projects. Combined with lower earnings than we previously forecast, we now anticipate that Invensys will generate negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) in financial 2012. However, we believe that the company should be able to return to positive FOCF generation from 2013 onward, as it receives the delayed progress payments under some large outstanding contracts and prepayments on new orders. We likewise assume that the company will achieve satisfactory contract performance in the future, especially in emerging markets.

We could lower the ratings if Invensys fails to restore profitability in the near term, leading FFO to debt to fall to less than 30% in financial 2013. We could also lower the ratings if the company experiences a prolonged period of negative FOCF generation. Additional costs overruns, or technological or management issues relating to project execution, would also cause us to consider lowering the ratings.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Invensys returns its EBITDA margin to a normal level of about 8.5% on a fully adjusted basis in financial 2013, and generates positive free cash flow. We consider FFO to debt of about 30% in financial 2013 and about 35% thereafter as commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. Restored profitability, and the absence of any new contract delivery issues, will be important factors for an outlook revision to stable.

