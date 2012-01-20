Jan 20 - The U.S. high yield default rate ended 2011 at 1.5%, falling below 2% for the second consecutive year. Over the past 32 years, the default rate has ended shy of 2% 16 times, according to a new Fitch Ratings report on key default and recovery trends in 2011.

The weighted average recovery rate on the year's defaulted issues was a robust 59.4% of par, higher than 2010's 56.7% and up from the recent cyclical low of 34.1% recorded in 2009.

The high yield market's loss rate - combining 2011 default and recovery results - was just 0.6%, nearly identical with 2010's 0.5% and far removed from 2009's 9.1% rate.

Twenty-nine issuers defaulted on $15.9 billion in bonds in 2011, fewer than the 35 issuer defaults recorded in 2010 but including four large defaults: oil sands developer OPTI Canada, Inc.; paper company NewPage Group Inc.; power generator Dynegy Inc. ; and American Airlines, Inc. These billion-dollar-plus bankruptcies helped push the par value of defaulted bonds in 2011 above 2010's $11.9 billion (and its 1.3% default rate). In the recent peak default year of 2009, 151 issuers defaulted on $118.6 billion in bonds.

The top industry default rates in 2011 included: paper and containers, 10.3%; transportation, 7.4%; and utilities, 5.9%. While the energy sector produced multiple defaults in 2011, its default rate remained fairly low at 2.6% given that the group is the second largest industry in the U.S. high yield market (12% of market volume at year end; banking and finance is the largest at 14%). Twelve of the 25 sectors tracked by Fitch saw some default activity in 2011, with nine producing multiple defaults.

Approximately 80% of 2011 defaulted issues were rated 'CCC' or lower at the beginning of the year, for a 'CCC' or lower par default rate of 6%, compared with 0.4% for the rest of the high yield market. Isolating 'CCC' or lower bonds trading at the distressed level of 80% of par or lower at the beginning of the year, Fitch calculates that 30% of these subsequently defaulted in 2011. This consequential pool has doubled in size over the past year, from $29 billion at the beginning of 2011 to approximately $60 billion currently.

Fitch projects that the default rate will rise in 2012 to a range of 2.5%-3.0%, below the long-term average annual default rate of 4.8% (1980-2011) but above 2010 and 2011's benign levels.

Fitch's new report includes full details on the year's key default and recovery trends. The report is titled 'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight 2011 Review' and is available on Fitch's web site, at 'www.fitchratings.com', under Credit Market Research.

Fitch's 2012 default outlook is titled 'Fitch U.S. High Yield Default Insight 2012 Outlook' and is also available on Fitch's web site, www.fitchratings.com, under Credit Market Research.