Overview

-- On Aug. 1, 2012, French healthcare software and services group Cegedim S.A. reported a half-year trading update below our expectations and below management's guidance.

-- In our view, the drop in revenue and likely negative impact on EBITDA might impair covenant headroom and cash flow generation.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Cegedim to 'B' from 'B+' and placing them on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch reflects our view that the difficult economic environment will persist in 2012 and possibly further harm Cegedim's liquidity position.

Rating Action

On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B' from 'B+' its long-term corporate rating on French healthcare software and services provider Cegedim S.A. We also placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Cegedim's EUR280 million unsecured notes due in 2015 to 'B' from 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The downgrade and CreditWatch reflect our anticipation that a persistent difficult economic environment in 2012 could lead to further deterioration in Cegedim's profitability and cash flow generation. If not meaningfully addressed, this would put additional pressure on the group's liquidity position, given the current capital structure which notably includes a less than 3.0x leverage covenant, EUR40 million annual debt amortization, and bonds maturing in 2015.

The downgrade also reflects our view that under current economic conditions and after its first-half 2012 performance, Cegedim is unlikely to restore covenant headroom to above 15% by the end of 2012. The downgrade also factors in our view that pharmaceutical groups are likely to continue cutting costs because of the persistent challenging conditions. According to our estimates, Cegedim's free operating cash flow (FOCF) will not be in line with the EUR40 million annual debt amortization by the end of 2012, and is likely to be lower than in 2011.

The rating action also reflects our lowering of Cegedim's business risk score to "weak" from "fair." Our assessment reflects that Cegedim has been more volatile and sensitive to the economic environment than we had anticipated, and we expect conditions to remain challenging in coming months. Cegedim's business score was already at the lower-end of the "fair" category because of its large 80% fixed cost base, high capital intensity, modest organic growth prospects, exposure to execution risk, and declining profitability.

Liquidity

We view Cegedim's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, even though we consider that its sources of liquidity will cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. The "less than adequate" qualifier reflects the company's tight headroom under its financial covenants and a mismatch between debt amortization and free cash flow generation. We could lower the qualifier to "weak" when we resolve the CreditWatch if Cegedim failed to strengthen its liquidity position.

Recovery analysis

The issue and recovery ratings on the notes reflect their unsecured nature and Cegedim's post default exposure to the French insolvency regime, which we view as unfavorable for creditors (see "Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In France," published March 22, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

At the same time, our valuation of the group as a going concern supports the ratings, based on Cegedim's solid market positions and its good customer and geographic diversification.

Our simulated default scenario contemplates a payment default, resulting from operating underperformance following a potential loss of customers as a result of the ongoing reduction in the size of pharmaceutical companies' medical sales forces, and because of increased competition.

Our hypothetical default scenario leads Cegedim to default in 2014, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR74 million. We estimate Cegedim's enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about EUR370 million, which corresponds to a blended enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 5.0x.

For more details, see our recovery report titled "Cegedim S.A. Recovery Rating Profile," published on July 12, 2012.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after meeting with management and receiving more in-depth information, notably first half 2012 results and information on current trading.

We might take a negative rating action if Cegedim failed to strengthen its liquidity position. As a consequence, we could lower the group's liquidity qualifier to "weak" from "less than adequate." Under our criteria, a weak liquidity status would translate into a corporate credit rating of 'B-' or lower.

