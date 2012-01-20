Jan 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' sovereign
credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland on Jan. 13, 2012, and
removed these ratings from CreditWatch negative.
-- Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for
Ireland, which is in group '7', is unaffected by the resolution
of the sovereign CreditWatch.
-- We are affirming the counterparty credit ratings on four
Irish banks and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where
they were placed on Dec. 8, 2011.
-- The outlooks are negative.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that,
following the resolution of the sovereign CreditWatch and our
review of the Irish Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA), we have reviewed the ratings on four Irish banks:
-- Bank of Ireland,
-- Barclays Bank Ireland PLC,
-- Irish Life & Permanent PLC, and
-- Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd. (together with its
U.K. parent, Ulster Bank Ltd.).
In each case we have affirmed the long-term and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on the bank and removed the ratings
from CreditWatch negative. The outlooks are negative.
We had placed these four banks on CreditWatch with negative
implications on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2011, after we placed the
Irish sovereign on CreditWatch. As a result of today's rating
actions, all of our rated Irish banks now have a negative
outlook, except for Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Limited
(IBRC; CCC+/Developing/C).
Our BICRA for Ireland, which is in group '7', is unaffected
by the resolution of the CreditWatch on the Republic of Ireland
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) on Jan. 13, 2012, when we affirmed the Irish
sovereign ratings with a negative outlook. We are maintaining
our economic risk score at '7', and our industry risk score at
'7'.