Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Newell Rubbermaid, Inc.'s (Newell) ratings as follows:

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR at 'F2';

--Commercial paper at 'F2';

--$800 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB';

--Senior unsecured notes and 5.5% convertible at 'BBB;

--5.25% convertible quarterly income preferred securities (QUIPS) at 'BB+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Approximately $2.1 billion of debt and preferred securities are affected by this action.

The ratings reflect Newells' well-known brands, considerable liquidity, and its focus on differentiated global products with prospects for higher growth and margins. The ratings also encompass the cyclical nature of a significant portion of the company's global business units as well as some commodity exposure, albeit at much lower levels than several years ago. That cyclicality and the slow growth environment since 2008 has led to a number of impairments including the $306 million related to the Baby & Parenting business unit in 2011.

Newell has managed its diversified portfolio of business units well given economic pressures and volatility in commodity costs. The company has lowered its cost, simplified its capital structure and reduced debt such that its credit protection measures have improved markedly since 2008. Through the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 (LTM), Newell's leverage of 2.3 times (x) is down almost 1 turn from the 3.2x in 2008. FFO interest coverage has improved sequentially to 7.1x at the LTM from 3.5x in 2008. More importantly, Newell's FCF (operating cash flow less capital expenditure and dividends) has rebounded to $200 million to $375 million annually over the past three years. It is expected to remain in that range through 2012.

The Stable Outlook reflects the company's resumption of organic revenue growth in 2010, strong cash flow generation, and Fitch's expectation that share-holder friendly actions will be prudent. Newell is at the end of major restructuring efforts, although some fine-tuning related to the European Transformation and Project Renewal is ongoing. Given this, there would be cushion in the rating to accommodate bolt-on acquisitions or prudent shareholder-friendly actions as long as leverage (total debt with equity credit/EBITDA) remains in the 2x to 3x range.

Fitch expects some pressure on revenues given Newell's moderate level of sales from developed markets in Europe. However, it should be partially blunted by growth in developing markets. Additionally, the company's focus on costs and Fitch's expectation that commodity costs have stabilized somewhat should ensure that profits and cash flows remain relatively stable. It is noteworthy that despite the fact that Newell has been restructuring for much of the past decade, it has generated positive free cash flow since at least 1996.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011 revenues increased 3.6% paced by foreign exchange translation of 2.5% and core growth (volume/price/mix) of 1.1% to $4.4 billion. Higher commodity costs such as resin and packaging material resulted in the gross margin declining 50 basis points to 37.7%. Debt balances declined $54 million to $2.3 billion and is expected to remain in this range in the near term.

Newell's financial flexibility is ample. The company had $139 million in cash on hand, a new five-year, $800 million revolver and $100 million of availability under its receivables facility which provides more than $1 billion in liquidity. Newell is expected to extend the 364-day receivable facility in September 2012. Long-term debt maturities are relatively heavy in 2012 when the $250 million, 6.75% note is due and in 2013 when a $500 million, 5.5% note is due. Newell is likely to refinance these notes. There are no other long-term debt maturities until 2018.