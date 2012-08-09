Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012's (the "Series") residential mortgage-backed floating rate notes due August 2043 final ratings, as follows:

AUD144.5m Class A-1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD131.1m Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD13.4m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD9.25m Class B-1 notes: not rated;

AUD1.75m Class B-2 notes: not rated.

The notes have been issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd ("the trustee"), in its capacity as trustee of the Series.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,227 loans originated by FirstMac nominee originators and HSBC Bank Australia Limited, totaling approximately AUD293.9m. The pool is comprised of 100% fully verified documentation loans. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 67.9%, with weighted average seasoning of approximately 23 months. Investment loans make up 38.2% of the pool, while 48.0% of mortgages in the portfolio are interest-only loans. Floating rate mortgages represent 96.3% of the pool. The pool is geographically diversified, reflecting population distribution, with 25.4% of the loans in New South Wales, 29.7% in Queensland, and 23.9% in Victoria. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit analysis of the transaction.

As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) cover was provided on 72.4% of the pool by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and on 27.6% by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).

The 'AAAsf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A-1 and Class A-2 notes (collectively, the "Class A notes") are based on: the 8.1% credit enhancement available to the Class A notes provided by their subordinate Class AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; the reserve accounts; the quality of the collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee will enter into; the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by the LMIs; and FirstMac's mortgage servicing capabilities. The 'AAAsf' Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class AB notes is based on the 3.7% credit enhancement available to the Class AB notes provided by their subordinate notes, as well as the aforementioned factors.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue report entitled "Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012". Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms.

The full new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012