Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Firstmac Mortgage Funding
Trust Series 1-2012's (the "Series") residential mortgage-backed floating rate
notes due August 2043 final ratings, as follows:
AUD144.5m Class A-1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD131.1m Class A-2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD13.4m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD9.25m Class B-1 notes: not rated;
AUD1.75m Class B-2 notes: not rated.
The notes have been issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd ("the
trustee"), in its capacity as trustee of the Series.
At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,227 loans
originated by FirstMac nominee originators and HSBC Bank Australia Limited,
totaling approximately AUD293.9m. The pool is comprised of 100% fully verified
documentation loans. Fitch's calculated weighted average current loan-to-value
ratio was 67.9%, with weighted average seasoning of approximately 23 months.
Investment loans make up 38.2% of the pool, while 48.0% of mortgages in the
portfolio are interest-only loans. Floating rate mortgages represent 96.3% of
the pool. The pool is geographically diversified, reflecting population
distribution, with 25.4% of the loans in New South Wales, 29.7% in Queensland,
and 23.9% in Victoria. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its
credit analysis of the transaction.
As at the cut-off date, lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) cover was provided on
72.4% of the pool by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, and on
27.6% by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited ('AA-'/Stable).
The 'AAAsf' Long-Term ratings with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A-1 and
Class A-2 notes (collectively, the "Class A notes") are based on: the 8.1%
credit enhancement available to the Class A notes provided by their subordinate
Class AB, B-1 and B-2 notes; the reserve accounts; the quality of the
collateral; the interest rate arrangements the trustee will enter into; the 100%
mortgage insurance policies provided by the LMIs; and FirstMac's mortgage
servicing capabilities. The 'AAAsf' Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook
assigned to the Class AB notes is based on the 3.7% credit enhancement available
to the Class AB notes provided by their subordinate notes, as well as the
aforementioned factors.
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the new issue
report entitled "Firstmac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012". Included as an
appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms.
The full new issue report is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking
on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 1-2012