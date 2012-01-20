BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
* Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
Jan 20 Town of Castle Rock, Colorado
* Moody's affirms A1 rating on the Town of Castle Rock, Colorado's, Water and Sewer Enterprise Revenue Bonds
* Slate Retail REIT announces increase in term loan and revolving credit facility
NEW YORK, June 12 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will travel to New York this week to help Israel sell government bonds, the underwriting agency for the bonds said on Monday.