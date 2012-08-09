(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Cyberabad Citizens Health Services Private Limited's (CCHS) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. CCHS's INR650m term loan has also been downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'.

The downgrade reflects cost and time overruns in the construction of CCHS's hospital, resulting in unexpected additional funding requirements. The rating action also factors in the change in CCHS's business model from revenue sharing to ownership-based. This would mean that the CCHS might require additional debt to fund acquisitions and installation of speciality equipment, which were to be owned and installed by the revenue sharing partner as per the earlier model.

Fitch, however, notes that the hospital is in the advanced stage of completion and has started partial operations. The cost overrun excluding the land cost is minimal, and is being funded by equity contribution from founders without enhancement of the term loan. The total project cost has increased to INR1,430m from the earlier estimated INR1,226.7m, which includes the cost of acquiring additional land worth INR153.5m.

The RWN indicates the likelihood of a further downgrade if CCHS's is unable to repay its term loan starting from Q3FY12. In this context, the management has indicated that the company is renegotiating its lease agreement with Cancer Treatment Services Hyderabad Pvt Limited (CTSH). Fitch will resolve the RWN when the company renegotiates the lease agreement with CTSH, which will enable it to meet its debt obligations in a timely manner. Alternatively, an equity infusion from CCHS's founders to help meet debt obligations on time could also lead to the resolution of the RWN.

CCSH was incorporated in April 2008, for setting up an integrated medical campus for multiple specialities like oncology, cardiology, urology, women and child healthcare, nephrology.