PFC is the largest lender to most state and central government-owned electricity utilities. These utilities generate about 70% of the electricity in India and are the country's main electricity distribution and retail agencies. As of March 31, 2012, PFC has total loans (mainly long term) of Indian rupee (INR) 1,302 billion.

The company has a public policy role in implementing policies on electricity sector reforms and development. According to the framework of the government's revised Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program, PFC provides soft loans and channels government subsidies to eligible projects. A history of government support for PFC exists. Support includes equity injections, guarantees for borrowings, permission to issue tax-free bonds, and access to the central government's allocation to states. The government allowed PFC to raise tax free bonds last year. In addition, it has allocated tax-free bonds to the power sector in the budget for the current fiscal year. A part of this allocation will be for PFC.

The stand-alone credit profile of PFC is one notch below the rating, and is based on the company's sound financial profile. Nevertheless, the high business risks emanating from the company's concentration in the electricity sector and the weak credit quality of borrowers temper the stand-alone credit profile.

Asset concentration in the electricity sector exposes PFC to a systemic crisis. The state governments and their electricity utilities generally have poor creditworthiness. Electricity boards consistently report operating losses and often face cash flow difficulties. We expect utilities' losses to progressively decline due to the implementation of a government reform program that aims to reduce distribution losses to 15%.

The top five borrowers account for about 31% of PFC's total outstanding exposure as of March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's status as a preferred creditor--whereby its customers have a strong incentive to prioritize repayments to PFC in order to receive fresh funds--partly mitigates the problems of weak asset quality and high concentration. Moreover, for some of its central and state sector borrowers, PFC uses escrow accounts as an additional credit enhancement mechanism.

The company's credit risk assessment and monitoring activities have resulted in high recovery rates (overall recovery rate of 96%-99% in the past 10 years) with low overdue payments and insignificant credit losses. Nevertheless, we expect PFC's nonperforming assets to rise in the next couple of years. This is due to the challenges that India's power sector is facing, such as fuel shortages and a slow pace of tariff reforms.

PFC's capitalization is sound with the ratio of adjusted total equity to adjusted assets of about 15.5% as of March 31, 2012. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, we expect the company's capitalization to deteriorate due to loan growth, but we expect it to remain adequate for the rating.

PFC's profitability is high, with net interest income (as a percentage of adjusted assets) at 3.5% and return on assets of 2.5% for fiscal 2012. The company's high earnings are characterized by good margins primarily due to a high yield on high-risk electricity sector lending and low credit and operating costs. However, the company lacks income diversity. We expect the profitability to decline in fiscal 2013 due to margin pressure and increase in credit costs.

Liquidity

In our view, PFC's liquidity is adequate. Liquidity improved in fiscal 2012 because PFC replaced its short-term liabilities from banks, with long-term debt. Its ratio of short-term debt to total debt improved to 3.7% as of March 31, 2012, from 7.4% as of March 31, 2011. PFC has a cash and bank balance of INR21 billion as of March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's liquidity is exposed to the risk of payment delays given the weak financial profiles of its major borrowers.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on PFC reflects that on the sovereign rating on India. We believe it is highly likely that PFC's critical role in the electricity sector will continue over the medium term. We could lower the rating on PFC if we downgrade the sovereign or the company's link with the government weakens significantly. We could also lower the rating if PFC's stand-alone credit profile weakens. We could revise the outlook to stable if we revise the sovereign outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec 9, 2010

-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004