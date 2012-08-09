PFC is the largest lender to most state and central government-owned
electricity utilities. These utilities generate about 70% of the electricity
in India and are the country's main electricity distribution and retail
agencies. As of March 31, 2012, PFC has total loans (mainly long term) of
Indian rupee (INR) 1,302 billion.
The company has a public policy role in implementing policies on electricity
sector reforms and development. According to the framework of the government's
revised Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program, PFC provides soft
loans and channels government subsidies to eligible projects. A history of
government support for PFC exists. Support includes equity injections,
guarantees for borrowings, permission to issue tax-free bonds, and access to
the central government's allocation to states. The government allowed PFC to
raise tax free bonds last year. In addition, it has allocated tax-free bonds
to the power sector in the budget for the current fiscal year. A part of this
allocation will be for PFC.
The stand-alone credit profile of PFC is one notch below the rating, and is
based on the company's sound financial profile. Nevertheless, the high
business risks emanating from the company's concentration in the electricity
sector and the weak credit quality of borrowers temper the stand-alone credit
profile.
Asset concentration in the electricity sector exposes PFC to a systemic
crisis. The state governments and their electricity utilities generally have
poor creditworthiness. Electricity boards consistently report operating losses
and often face cash flow difficulties. We expect utilities' losses to
progressively decline due to the implementation of a government reform program
that aims to reduce distribution losses to 15%.
The top five borrowers account for about 31% of PFC's total outstanding
exposure as of March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's status as a
preferred creditor--whereby its customers have a strong incentive to
prioritize repayments to PFC in order to receive fresh funds--partly mitigates
the problems of weak asset quality and high concentration. Moreover, for some
of its central and state sector borrowers, PFC uses escrow accounts as an
additional credit enhancement mechanism.
The company's credit risk assessment and monitoring activities have resulted
in high recovery rates (overall recovery rate of 96%-99% in the past 10 years)
with low overdue payments and insignificant credit losses. Nevertheless, we
expect PFC's nonperforming assets to rise in the next couple of years. This is
due to the challenges that India's power sector is facing, such as fuel
shortages and a slow pace of tariff reforms.
PFC's capitalization is sound with the ratio of adjusted total equity to
adjusted assets of about 15.5% as of March 31, 2012. For the fiscal year
ending March 31, 2013, we expect the company's capitalization to deteriorate
due to loan growth, but we expect it to remain adequate for the rating.
PFC's profitability is high, with net interest income (as a percentage of
adjusted assets) at 3.5% and return on assets of 2.5% for fiscal 2012. The
company's high earnings are characterized by good margins primarily due to a
high yield on high-risk electricity sector lending and low credit and
operating costs. However, the company lacks income diversity. We expect the
profitability to decline in fiscal 2013 due to margin pressure and increase in
credit costs.
Liquidity
In our view, PFC's liquidity is adequate. Liquidity improved in fiscal 2012
because PFC replaced its short-term liabilities from banks, with long-term
debt. Its ratio of short-term debt to total debt improved to 3.7% as of March
31, 2012, from 7.4% as of March 31, 2011. PFC has a cash and bank balance of
INR21 billion as of March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's liquidity is
exposed to the risk of payment delays given the weak financial profiles of its
major borrowers.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the rating on PFC reflects that on the sovereign
rating on India. We believe it is highly likely that PFC's critical role in
the electricity sector will continue over the medium term. We could lower the
rating on PFC if we downgrade the sovereign or the company's link with the
government weakens significantly. We could also lower the rating if PFC's
stand-alone credit profile weakens. We could revise the outlook to stable if
we revise the sovereign outlook to stable.
