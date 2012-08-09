(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited's (HMEL) INR15bn secured
non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'.
These debentures are secured in nature with a 4% coupon rate and a significant
premium on maturity. The proceeds of the issue shall be used to prepay a part of
the existing rupee term loans thus preventing interest outgo and easing
liquidity pressures during initial years of commercial operations.
HMEL's ratings reflect the credit strength of its sponsors (Hindustan Petroleum
Corporation Limited (HPCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/ Stable) and Mittal Energy
Investment Pte Ltd (MEIL)). The ratings are underpinned by HMEL's support
agreement with the sponsors to maintain a minimum shareholding of 51% until the
term loans are fully repaid and to fund project cost overruns as of end-March
2012. HMEL is also entitled to receive various fiscal and non-fiscal benefits
from the government of Punjab by virtue of its refinery being located in the
state. The ratings also benefit from the high refinery complexity of 12.6 on
Nelson Complexity Index, which would enable HMEL to command high refining
margins.
The ratings have been notched up to reflect the existence of HMEL's firm
'take-or-pay' product off-take agreement with HPCL for the evacuation of
produced liquids (about 80% of the total production) and the former's strong
operational linkages with, and strategic importance to, the latter. Fitch notes
that HMEL's liquid output is fulfilling the refined products requirements of
HPCL's distribution network in the northern India, increasing the latter's
downstream integration. Also, HMEL enjoys significant freight advantages for its
refinery compared with the refineries located in the western India, as both its
production facility and end-markets would be located in northern India.
HMEL also has long-term agreements with various other industrial users and
cement manufacturers for the supply of polypropylene and pet-coke, which also
form a significant part of its solids product slate. However, volatile gross
refinery margins along with operational challenges in ramping up the production
at its recently commissioned refinery could impact its profitability and debt
servicing capability. Moreover, the projected overcapacity in polypropylene
would expose the company to over-supply risks and pricing pressures in this
product segment.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- a failure to ramp-up operations as planned leading to delayed deleveraging
- any weakening of HMEL's linkages with the sponsors
- a significant deterioration in HPCL's credit profile
Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include
consolidated financial leverage (net debt/EBIDTA) of below 3x over the medium
term.
HMEL is a JV between HPCL and MEIL, each with a 49% stake; the rest 2% is held
by Industrial Finance Corporation of India (1.2%) and State Bank of India
(0.8%). The JV was formed to set up a 9 million metric tonnes per annum
greenfield petroleum refinery in Punjab, which was successfully commissioned in
September 2011. HMEL's wholly owned subsidiary, HPCL-Mittal Pipelines Limited
('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), has set up a dedicated crude oil receipt and storage
facility in Gujarat and a 1,017 km cross-country pipeline for the transportation
of crude oil to HMEL's refinery.
HMEL's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable
- INR80.98bn term loans: National Long-Term Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR30bn fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR20bn non-fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
AA-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR15bn commercial paper programme (within fund-based working capital limits):
National Short-Term 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR5bn NCD programme: National Long-Term 'Fitch AA-(ind)'
- INR15bn NCD programme: National Long-Term 'Fitch AA-(ind)'