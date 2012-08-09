(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 -
Summary analysis -- The Balearic Islands (Autonomous Community of) 09-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-May-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
07-Dec-2011 A-/-- A-/--
31-Mar-2010 A+/-- A+/--
30-Dec-2009 AA-/-- AA-/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its rating on the Balearic Islands on
the "evolving but sound" institutional framework for Spanish normal-status
regions, according to our criteria, and on our view that the deterioration in
Spain's economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major
regional tax bases. The rating also reflects the region's weak budgetary
performance and liquidity position in 2011, which underperformed our
expectations.