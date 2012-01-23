US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based GVR Infra Projects Limited's additional INR250m fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' ratings and additional INR1.25bn non-fund based facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' ratings.
GVR's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:
- National Long-term Rating: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable
- INR3.70bn fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR9.30bn non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
For GVR's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "GVR Infra Projects Rated 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 26 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
