Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based GVR Infra Projects Limited's additional INR250m fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' ratings and additional INR1.25bn non-fund based facilities 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)' ratings.

GVR's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:

- National Long-term Rating: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR3.70bn fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR9.30bn non-fund based facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

For GVR's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "GVR Infra Projects Rated 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable", dated 26 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.