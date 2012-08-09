(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 09 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published revised criteria for monitoring the performance of existing U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions. Standard & Poor's will use the updated criteria to rate RMBS transactions backed by collateral originated before 2009. The criteria incorporates updated assumptions about collateral performance, revised pool-level credit and cash flow analysis, and applies new methodologies for capturing risks associated with a transaction's mortgage pool that contains fewer than 100 loans. The criteria are effective immediately. Over the next six months, we intend to review all in-scope transactions, which include first-lien prime, subprime, alternative-A (Alt-A), and negative amortization (Neg-am) collateral.

Key features of the criteria include:

-- Credit Analysis: Updated base-case lifetime default and loss projections for mortgages included in transactions.

-- Cash Flow Analysis: Updated cash flow scenarios that provide stronger differentiation throughout the rating scale-strengthening cash flow assumptions for higher rating levels and reflecting closer to "expected" case assumptions at lower rating levels.

-- Rating Stability: An updated framework for projecting loss estimates at each rating category, incorporating specific stability tolerances into the stress multiples for ratings in the 'A' category and higher.

-- Tail Risk: New methodologies for analyzing transactions that have fewer than 100 loans remaining in their collateral pools.

"The events in the U.S. over the last few years have caused many in the mortgage market to re-think their approach to assessing RMBS," said Vandana Sharma, Managing Director and Lead Analytic Manager for U.S. RMBS Ratings. "We have been monitoring developments in the market, changes in borrower behavior and collateral performance, and changes in the mortgage servicing sector closely. The updated criteria incorporate those changes and reflect our performance expectations for legacy RMBS. Based on what we've seen, there are significant differences in performance across sectors, driven by the underlying collateral and the timing of mortgage origination."

IMPACT ANALYSIS

As a result of the new criteria, we expect a significant number of rating actions on U.S. RMBS backed by pre-2009 collateral. Overall, we expect the application of these criteria to result in proportionately more rating downgrades than upgrades. We also expect the rating actions for this sample to exhibit a more negative bias than for the portfolio as a whole.

We performed an impact study of 512 transactions representing approximately 10% of the rated transactions for which the criteria apply (comprising approximately 4,000 rated tranches). The initial results of this study suggest that, within the sample, the majority of the ratings (approximately 68%) remain within three notches of the current rating, approximately 2% of ratings will be raised four or more notches, and approximately 30% of ratings will be lowered by four or more notches. Approximately two-thirds of the upgrades involve movements to 'CCC' from 'CC'. The sample is somewhat skewed toward transactions from cohorts where we have raised our base-case projected losses. Overall, we expect the application of these criteria to result in proportionately more downgrades than upgrades. We also expect the rating actions for this sample to exhibit a more negative bias than for the portfolio as a whole.

All other things being equal, we expect the following changes:

-- The ratings on cohorts where the base-case loss projections have been increased have the highest likelihood of being lowered;

-- Higher ratings are more likely to be lowered than lower ratings. This reflects the application of higher stress multiples and the introduction of stability tolerances within the stress multiples for ratings in the 'A' category and higher and the application of more onerous cash flow assumptions (including prepayment and servicer advancing assumptions) at the higher rating levels;

-- Securities currently rated 'BB+' and lower, and particularly securities currently rated 'CC', are more likely to be raised because these criteria only apply the "standard" liquidation curve (and not the "front-end" liquidation curve) to ratings below 'BBB-';

-- Pro rata pay securities in transactions backed by fewer than 100 loans are more likely to be downgraded, reflecting the introduction of the tail risk criteria; and

-- Securities currently rated 'AAA' in transactions that have pro rata pay mechanisms and do not benefit from a credit enhancement floor or an equivalent functional mechanism will be rated no higher than 'AA+' to indicate the heightened event risk (and associated increased rating transition risk) that these securities may be exposed to at the tail end of the transaction.

Standard & Poor's will conduct a teleconference at 2 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday Aug. 9, 2012, to discuss the new criteria, entitled "Methodology And Assumptions: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Credit And Cash Flow Analysis For Pre-2009 Originations."

TELECONFERENCE INFORMATION:

Live-Dial-In-Numbers:

US/Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143

US/Canada/All Others Toll: 1-210-795-1098

UK Toll Free: 0800-279-3953

UK Toll: 44-20-7108-6248

Conference ID#: 9131678

Passcode: RMBS

Live Streaming: (Audio Only)

URL:

here

Replay Web Streaming:

URL:

here Replay will expire on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012