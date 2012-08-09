(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 09 -
Summary analysis -- Schaeffler AG --------------------------------- 09-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Ball and roller
bearings
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--
27-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on Germany-based automotive component and systems and industrial bearings
manufacturer Schaeffler AG is primarily constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
assessment of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, owing to a high debt
burden following the acquisition in 2008 of Germany-based automotive supplier Continental AG
(BB-/Positive/B). Schaeffler's debt reached EUR13 billion at year-end 2011 (after our
adjustments, which include junior debt incurred at the holding company level), and funds from
operations (FFO) to debt remained below 10%, despite a strong operating performance.
Schaeffler successfully refinanced its EUR7.7 billion senior bank loan in the first half of
2012, through the signing of a new bank facility in January 2012 to an extended group of banks,
immediately followed by a maiden EUR2 billion bond issuance and a EUR1.4 billion institutional
loan issuance, and subsequently a EUR0.3 billion retail bond issuance in June 2012. These
actions have significantly strengthened Schaeffler's liquidity profile, lengthened the debt
maturity profile (the next upcoming debt maturity is January 2015), and diversified its funding
sources.