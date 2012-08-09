(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Schaeffler AG --------------------------------- 09-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Ball and roller

bearings

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--

27-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Germany-based automotive component and systems and industrial bearings manufacturer Schaeffler AG is primarily constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, owing to a high debt burden following the acquisition in 2008 of Germany-based automotive supplier Continental AG (BB-/Positive/B). Schaeffler's debt reached EUR13 billion at year-end 2011 (after our adjustments, which include junior debt incurred at the holding company level), and funds from operations (FFO) to debt remained below 10%, despite a strong operating performance.

Schaeffler successfully refinanced its EUR7.7 billion senior bank loan in the first half of 2012, through the signing of a new bank facility in January 2012 to an extended group of banks, immediately followed by a maiden EUR2 billion bond issuance and a EUR1.4 billion institutional loan issuance, and subsequently a EUR0.3 billion retail bond issuance in June 2012. These actions have significantly strengthened Schaeffler's liquidity profile, lengthened the debt maturity profile (the next upcoming debt maturity is January 2015), and diversified its funding sources.