Aug 09 -

Overview

-- U.S. information services provider Ceridian is refinancing the previously unextended portion of its term loan B notes due 2014 with a term loan add-on to its extended term loans due 2017.

-- We are maintaining our 'B-' issue-level rating on the extended term loan B after the add-on.

-- Our corporate credit rating on Ceridian remains at 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects Ceridian's modest near-term debt maturities, the eased leverage covenant, which provides sufficient headroom over the near term, and the company's significant base of recurring revenues.

Rating Action

On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'B-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on Minneapolis-based Ceridian Corp.'s extended term loan B due May 2017 remain unchanged after the company's proposed $342 million add-on to the debt. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default by the borrower.

The company is refinancing the existing nonextended portion of its term loan due 2014 with this transaction.

Our existing ratings on Ceridian, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating, also remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The issue-level rating on Ceridian's senior secured debt is 'B-' and the recovery rating is '3', indicating the expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the company's unsecured debt is 'CCC' and the recovery rating is '6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The ratings on Ceridian reflect a very aggressive capital structure with an unfavorable maturity schedule, as well as the effects of a weak economy on the company's revenue and operating earnings. The proposed transaction will ease the impact of the nearer term maturities. In addition, significant recurring revenue streams and defensible market positions partially offset the broader economic factors.

With annual revenues of about $1.5 billion, Ceridian is an information services company that serves the human resources (HRS), stored value cards and solutions (SVS), and--through its Comdata Network Inc. subsidiary--transportation industries. Barriers to entry in Ceridian's markets are high, the result of developed niche market positions, economies of scale, and long-term customer relationships.

We characterize Ceridian's business risk profile as "fair." We expect global economic weakness to continue constraining the company's revenue and earnings growth in the near term. In the HRS segment (nearly two-thirds of total revenues), we expect persistently high unemployment to limit payroll-related processing revenue growth in the near term. In addition, the current low interest rates will suppress interest income on funds held on behalf of customers. The company recently acquired Canada-based Dayforce, which will enable it to offer software as a service (SaaS) based products and state of the art products. This should help it offset some of the macroeconomic impacts as it gains new customers. While Comdata's revenues (about 25% of total revenues) are exposed to volatility in fuel prices, expansion into adjacent, less penetrated market segments provides some growth potential.

Ceridian's focus on improving profitability through tighter cost controls and business process improvements helped it partly offset lower revenues and interest income. Adjusted EBITDA margins were above 25% for the 12 months ended June 2012, somewhat above the prior-year level. Ceridian is expected to generate modest annual free cash flow, based on relatively consistent operating earnings and modest capital expenditures (at 2%-4% of sales).

We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 9.9x as of June 2012 compared with 10.6x at year-end and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage for the quarter was 1.5x. The current rating incorporates the assumption that EBITDA and leverage will not materially improve in the near term, with revenues growing in the low-single digits and margins remaining at current levels. These metrics are unlikely to deviate significantly if growth rates were to vary somewhat from expectations.

Liquidity

Ceridian has an "adequate" liquidity position. We expect it to generate sufficient operating cash flow to fund modest capital expenditures and meet term loan amortization payments. With the refinancing of the term loan, the prepayment from the senior secured notes sold in June 2012, and this add-on transaction, there will be no required amortization payments. Ceridian had $205 million of cash (as of June 30, 2012) and availability under its $255 million revolving credit facility, ($126 million of which expires in May 2014 and $129.3 million expires November 2016).

Ceridian also has a $275 million securitization facility secured by Comdata receivables maturing in 2014, with nothing outstanding as of June 30. The company was in compliance with its covenants as of June 30, 2012. Ceridian has $3.4 billion of debt associated with its 2007 LBO which was due in 2014 and 2015. This transaction helps push out maturities and reduces the nearer term maturity wall the company faced, thereby improving its financial flexibility somewhat. The earlier transactions also increased the leverage covenant, giving the company additional headroom.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ceridian, published May 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook reflects Ceridian's modest near-term debt maturities, the eased leverage covenant put in, which provides sufficient headroom over the near term, and the company's significant base of recurring revenues. We expect revenue to slowly grow in conjunction with the economic recovery, introduction of new offerings, and expansion into new markets. Liquidity is ample enough to handle near-term maturities. However, the highly leveraged capital structure limits a possible upgrade.

Although the company has addressed the 2014 maturity wall, we could lower our ratings as the company approaches the 2015 maturity wall and there are no plans in place to restructure or repay the debt, or if covenant headroom drops to less than 10%.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012

-- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ceridian Corp.

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--

Senior Secured

$1.422 bil. extended term loan B B-

due 2017

Recovery Rating 3