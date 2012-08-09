Aug 09 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed from
CreditWatch negative our ratings on Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3's class
A1 and A2 notes, due to our view on counterparty risk.
-- Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 is a small loan transaction that
closed in April 2008.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS.
However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our
future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The
criteria change may affect the ratings in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed
from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 Ltd.'s class
A1 and A2 notes (see list below).
On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes
of notes in this transaction. This followed the lowering to 'A+' from 'AA-' of
our long-term rating on Barclays Bank PLC (A+/Negative/A-1), the guaranteed
investment contract (GIC) provider (see "Ratings On 122 Tranches In 65
European CMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank Rating
Actions," published on Jan. 31, 2012, and "Research Update: Barclays Bank PLC
Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook
Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Today's rating actions resolve these
CreditWatch negative placements.
The GIC arrangements do not incorporate a counterparty replacement framework
in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework
Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Under these
criteria, without the incorporation of replacement mechanisms or equivalent
remedies in the terms of the agreement with the counterparty, and if there are
no other mitigating factors, our rating on the supported security would
generally be no higher than our long-term rating on the counterparty.
As a result, we have today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' and removed
from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3's
class A1 and A2 notes, in line with our 'A+' long-term rating on Barclays Bank.
Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 is a small loan U.K. commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in 2008. The loan
pool currently comprises 37 loans secured on 39 properties in the light
industrial, office, other, residential, restaurant, and retail sectors. All
properties are located throughout the U.K.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European
CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice Of
Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology and Assumptions For Rating European
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).
As highlighted in the Nov. 8 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our
review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions we use when
rating European CMBS, and consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding
ratings on European CMBS transactions.
On June 4, 2012, we published a Request For Comment outlining our proposed
criteria changes for CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology (see "Request
For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology"). The proposed
criteria do not significantly change Standard & Poor's longstanding approach
to deriving property net cash flow and value. We therefore anticipate limited
impact for European outstanding ratings when the updated CMBS Global Property
Evaluation Methodology criteria are finalized.
However, because of its global scope, the proposed CMBS Global Property
Evaluation Methodology does not include certain market-specific adjustments.
An application of these criteria to European transactions will therefore be
published when we release our updated rating criteria.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating European CMBS, we will
continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria
(see "Related Criteria And Research").
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Sandwell Commercial Finance No. 3 Ltd.
GBP229.75 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A1 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg
A2 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg