(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings says National Agricultural Cooperative Federation's (NACF, 'A'/Positive) senior unsecured debt securities (Long-Term rated 'A' and Short-Term rated 'F1') would not see an immediate rating impact from the issuer's reorganisation. This is due to the cross guarantee of South Korea's Commercial Act and Fitch's unchanged credit view on NACF.

Fitch believes that the debt securities will be jointly and severally guaranteed by all the remaining and newly created legal entities of the reorganisation including NACF itself and to-be established NH Bank as per Article 530-9 of Korea's Commercial Act and Article 134-2 to Article 134-5 of the NACF Act.

NACF's rating reflects Fitch's view that the Korean government's ('A+'/Positive) propensity to support NACF would be higher than that for Korean commercial banks, given its key policy role in the agricultural sector. However, it also reflects the government's lower propensity to support NACF than that for major policy banks in Korea. In particular, Fitch believes support will be less timely than other major policy banks, given that, unlike the latter, NACF does not have a solvency guarantee in the NACF Act nor government majority ownership.

Fitch notes that some of the debts securities (i.e. those Long-Term foreign currency debt securities listed in the consent solicitation by NACF dated 23 January 2012) will have NH Bank as an additional obligor if the investors approve the solicitation. While NACF continues to be an obligor, NH Bank will become a co-obligor of the securities.

Fitch also notes that there is a possibility of the reorganisation being postponed as a result of the political tension between the government and the National Assembly. The latter raised the possibility of a delay when it approved the government's 2012 budget for NACF, although Fitch views this as a remote prospect.

The government will support the reorganisation by providing NACF with one-off capital support (KRW2trn in-kind) and a 2012 special subsidy (KRW150bn). The latter is a part of the five-year exercise to support the interest payments on KRW3trn local currency debentures to be issued by NACF upon the reorganisation.

Fitch expects these support measures will ultimately bolster NH Bank's capitalisation although key terms and conditions of the measures are still under discussion between NACF and the government. The agency also notes that it has yet to be decided if the KRW2trn capital injection will be made directly to NH Bank.

After the completion of NACF's reorganisation, NH Bank will be responsible for the credit and banking businesses (save for the mutual credit business), while the new focus of NACF's policy role will be enhancing the quality of farmers' lives by improving the distribution channels of agricultural and livestock products. This is a significant change from the earlier focus of improving the quality of farmers' lives by providing institutionalised financial support, especially to farmers who suffered usuries in 1960-70 through NACF's banking operations.

Fitch would assign ratings to NH Bank once the reorganisation is complete. The agency's assessment will consider the propensity for the government to provide timely support to NH Bank, if required, taking into account the bank's future strategic direction and systemic importance versus NACF.