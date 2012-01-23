(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings says that Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL, Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default rating (LTFC IDR): 'BBB-', National LT rating: 'Fitch AAA(ind)', Outlook: Stable) offer to buyback shares of up to INR104.4bn has no impact on its ratings.

RIL had cash and cash equivalents of INR745bn as on end-December 2011 (9MFY12). "Though this share buyback will reduce RIL's cash balance, its net financial leverage should remain within the current rating expectations", says Abhinav Goel, Senior Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team. RIL's capex cash outflow in 9MFY12 was only INR48bn; unless there is a significant increase in this amount in Q4FY12, the company should end the year with free cash flows, adding further to its cash balances.

9MFY12 upstream earnings were suppressed on account on lower gas production at the KG D6 block. These were slightly made up by higher refining earnings on the back of robust gross refining margins (GRM) in H1FY12 (USD10.2/bbl), but GRMs also slid in Q3FY12 to USD6.8/bbl. Given the lack of clarity on KGD6 gas output ramp up and expected lower refining margins, RIL's earnings will remain subdued in 2012. However, the ratings are not likely to be affected because of its strong balance sheet.

Fitch revised the Outlook on RIL's LC IDR ('BBB') to Positive from Stable in April 2011. Improvements in the company's credit metrics with no new major investment plans and net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBIDTAR) of below 1.25x on a sustained basis would lead to an upgrade of RIL's LC IDR. The company has not made any substantial investment announcement since then, while the expected cash inflow of USD7.2bn from the BP deal has happened. Provided no major investment is made, Fitch expects RIL's net financial leverage to remain well within 1.25x even after this share buyback, although this action will reduce the cushion slightly.

RIL is a vertically diversified oil & gas company, present in refining, petrochemicals and upstream (mostly gas presently) sectors. In FY11, it recorded consolidated revenues of INR2.6trn with an EBITDA of INR384bn and net financial leverage of 1.3x. In 9MFY12, it recorded standalone revenues of INR2.4trn with an EBITDA of INR270.5bn.