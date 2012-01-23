(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its long-term corporate credit rating on Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL; BBB/Positive/--) is unaffected by the company's plan to buy back equity shares. A 25% drop in RIL's EBITDA in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, compared with the previous quarter will also not affect the rating, in our view.

We believe RIL's liquidity will remain strong despite the buyback, considering the company's significant cash and cash equivalent of Indian rupee (INR) 745 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The buyback plan could result in a maximum cash outflow of INR104 billion. Our rating on RIL already factors in a likely volatility in operating performance due to the cyclical nature of the refining and petrochemical sectors and the challenges at the company's KG D6 block, where gas production is declining.

We believe RIL's financial performance will remain strong in the next 12 months, with the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 1.5x. We adjust the ratio for cash and cash equivalent excluding INR75 billion, which we assume the company needs for its operations. In our view, RIL's business strategy, particularly the use of its significant cash balances, would be a key determinant of any future rating action on the company.