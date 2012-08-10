Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on the Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Taishin FHC; BBB-/Stable/A-3, cnA-/cnA-2) group would not be affected by the group's plan to acquire New York Life Insurance Taiwan Corp. (NYLITC; not rated). In our view, the acquisition is likely to have a limited impact on Taishin FHC group's credit profile given the small scale of NYLITC, which would account for less than 3% of the group's consolidated net worth as of the end of December 2011. On Aug. 9, 2012, Taishin FHC announced its intention to buy NYLITC for an estimated total consideration of Taiwan dollar (NT$) 100 million. Taishin FHC's Board has approved the acquisition proposal, but the acquisition remains subject to approval from Taiwan's regulator.