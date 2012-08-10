(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based thermal coal supplier China Qinfa Group Ltd . We then withdrew the rating at the company's request. The outlook was stable at the time of the withdrawal. We also affirmed and withdrew the 'cnBB' long-term Greater China credit scale rating on the company.

In our view, China Qinfa's financial performance for the first half of 2012 is likely to be worse than we had expected, but it should still be appropriate for the rating level prior to the withdrawal. China Qinfa issued a profit warning on Aug. 5, 2012. The company expects its net profit for the first half of 2012 to be significantly lower than that for the same period of 2011. The company attributes the decline to: (1) tax-related provisioning expenses for an acquisition of Ruifeng coal mines; (2) provisioning expenses for inventory mark-to-market; (3) a drop in demand and prices for thermal coal in China; and (4) an increase in finance costs due to the acquisition of Shanxi Huameiao Energy Group Co. Ltd.

