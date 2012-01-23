(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its monthly European ABCP surveillance snapshot for October 2011, containing portfolio data on all the European conduits that it rates (see "Related Criteria And Research").

The October 2011 report provides information on outstandings, programwide credit enhancement, supporting counterparties, and our key rating and collateral considerations for all of the European-based conduits that we rate.

We are establishing greater minimum portfolio disclosure standards for all asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) conduits that we rate. We publish this snapshot monthly to update the market with data that the conduit administrators provide to us as part of our surveillance process.

