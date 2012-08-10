(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has published a criteria report on the
rating of financial institution subsidiaries and holding companies.
Specifically, the criteria report applies to the ratings of:
--Financial institutions (FIs, i.e. banks or other financial service companies),
which are subsidiaries of either banks or non-bank corporates (including
insurance companies);
--Holding companies that own a bank, which may or may not be the holdco's main
operating subsidiary.
The new criteria report consolidates and replaces the following criteria
reports, which have been withdrawn:
--Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks or Bank Holding
Companies' (June 2012);
--Rating Linkages in Nonbank Financial Subsidiary Relationships (November 2011);
--'Bank Holding Companies' (August 2011).
In addition, the criteria report sets out in greater detail than previously
Fitch's approach to rating subsidiary banks. Fitch expects any rating changes
resulting from the introduction of the new criteria to be quite limited in both
number of scope. This is because the new criteria report largely reflects (i)
Fitch's existing practices for rating bank subsidiaries, and (ii) the approaches
described in the aforementioned withdrawn criteria reports.
Fitch's ratings of FI subsidiaries of banks usually factor in a high probability
of support from parent institutions. This reflects the fact that performing
parent banks have very rarely allowed FI subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the often high level of integration between parent banks and
subsidiaries, and owners' typically strong business, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults.
In accordance with the new criteria report, an FI subsidiary's long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) may be equalised with its parent bank where Fitch views the
subsidiary as 'core'. A 'strategically important' subsidiary is likely to be
rated one to two notches below its parent, and a subsidiary of 'limited
importance' at least two notches lower.
In determining the notching, Fitch will also consider the subsidiary's
integration with its parent, where the subsidiary is incorporated, the relative
size of parent and subsidiary, the parent's stake, any support commitments, and
the parent's track record of support. In addition, high country risks in the
subsidiary's host market - specifically, the potential for the local sovereign
to impose payment restrictions - can cause the subsidiary's IDRs to be capped at
much lower levels than those of the parent.
Non-bank parents that are prudentially regulated (e.g. insurance companies) or
whose FI subsidiaries support the parent's core business (e.g. captive car
lenders, or banks acting as group treasuries) are likely to have a higher
propensity to support FI subsidiaries than corporate parents whose subsidiaries
are less core to operations.
Long-Term IDRs of bank holding companies (BHCs) will usually be equalised with,
or rated one notch lower than, their main bank subsidiaries. The nature of group
regulation, the extent of BHC double leverage and the materiality and credit
profiles of non-bank subsidiaries will be key factors in determining notching.
