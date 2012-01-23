(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 -

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it is affirming its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on five financial institutions in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. At the same time, we are removing the long-term ratings on the banks from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on Dec. 7 and 8, 2011. The CreditWatch placements had followed similar actions on the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (AAA/Negative/A-1+) and The State of Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+) on Dec. 5, 2011.

The banks affected are:

-- ABN AMRO Bank N.V.,

-- Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V.,

-- Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V.,

-- Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland), and

-- Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat, Luxembourg.

The outlooks on the five banks are negative, in line with the outlooks on the sovereigns. See the list below for the ratings on these banks.

The rating affirmations on the banks and the removal of the long-term ratings from CreditWatch negative follow similar actions on the sovereigns on Jan. 13, 2012. The affirmations reflect our view that the notches of extraordinary government support factored into the long-term counterparty credit ratings remain unchanged, according to our criteria. The affirmations also reflect our unchanged Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments (BICRAs) for The Netherlands and Luxembourg (economic risk '2' and industry risk '3' for both). In our view, the downward revision of our sovereign political risk assessment reflecting wider European policymaking does not, at this time, change our overall assessment of "economic resilience" for The Netherlands and Luxembourg. Furthermore, we see strengths such as significant household financial assets, relatively conservative underwriting standards, the depth of the domestic capital market (The Netherlands), significant excess of resident deposits over loans (Luxembourg), and track record of government support as important mitigants in a difficult macroeconomic and funding environment.

We will publish individual research updates on each bank identified below including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock.