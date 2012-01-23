(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report, that the Spanish
Institutional Framework (IF) for subnationals is supportive for the sector.
Although issues such as stability of the funding systems, lack of overall
transparency and inadequate resources to match responsibilities still need to be
addressed, Fitch is of the opinion that the checks and balances are adequate. In
addition, moderate revenue flexibility at the regional level, fiscal
equalisation and prudential regulations in place are considered as positive
elements. However, the agency's overall assessment of the IF is "neutral".
Tighter control has translated into much greater transparency on the accounts of
the autonomous communities and their publication has been more timely. The
development of the Budgetary Stability Law has meant that regional budget
executions summaries are now disclosed on the Ministry of Finance's website on a
quarterly basis.
With the adoption of the new funding system in 2009, the solidarity across the
autonomous communities to shared taxes has increased. As much as 75% of the tax
collected by the central government is subject to redistribution according to
economic and demographic criteria. In the cities, the tax equalisation mechanism
lacks transparency and is outdated so there is a substantial funding gap, even
for those with a similar socio-economic profile.
The report, entitled "Institutional Framework for Spanish Subnationals" is
available at www.fitchratings.com. The report covers topics such as Spain's
administrative and legal framework, budget execution and control procedures,
budgetary framework, inter-government relations and debt. It is one of a series
of Fitch reports examining the institutional frameworks of subnationals in
various countries.
