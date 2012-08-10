BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co updates on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president
* Recently, received approval from CIRC on qualification of Miao Jianmin as president of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Ratings -- Sony Capital Corp. ------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569#
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569L
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569M
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569P
Mult. CUSIP6: 83569R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
14-Oct-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
MILAN, June 6 Standard & Poor's rating on Italian troubled lender Veneto Banca's debt would be in the "CCC" region rather than the actual "B" level if it did not take into account the potential for state aid, S&P analyst Mirko Sanna said on Tuesday.