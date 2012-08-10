Aug 10 -

-- We believe Sony's financial profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current rating because of weak earnings in its core electronics businesses and a planned increase in strategic investments.

-- We have placed the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Sony and two overseas subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will review prospects for Sony's fiscal 2012 earnings, the near-term impact of its strategic investments, and sources of financial flexibility for the company.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Sony Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries Sony Capital Corp. and Sony Global Treasury Services PLC on CreditWatch with negative implications. We base the CreditWatch placement on our view that Sony's financial profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current rating because of weaker propects for a recovery in its core electronics businesses and an expected cash outflow for investment purposes.

Standard & Poor's views prospects for Sony to restore profitability at its core electronics businesses in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) as weakening. Excluding its financial services operations, Sony made a JPY21.9 billion operating loss (after depreciation) in the fiscal first quarter (ended June 30, 2012) because of weak earnings from key electronics products such as flat panel TVs, compact digital cameras, and PCs. The company has revised its forecast for full-year earnings downward slightly but still aims to improve earnings compared to fiscal 2011 through increased global sales of products such as portable game consoles and smartphones. However, given the uncertain global economic climate, intense competition with global rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) and LG Electronics Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), and the yen's continued strength against other major currencies, Standard & Poor's sees further downside risk in Sony's full-year earnings.

Sony has made a number of strategic investments and sales of key subsidiaries to strengthen its group management structure. Most recently, it announced a plan to acquire all the outstanding shares of subsidiary So-net Entertainment Corporation (So-net) not owned by Sony group companies, through a tender offer, which could produce a cash outflow of up to about JPY60 billion. In light of weak prospects for earnings and planned increases in strategic investments, we expect Sony to make negative free cash flow in fiscal 2012, reducing the likelihood of improvement in debt and cash flow ratios for the company in the near term.

Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement in coming weeks. We will reassess Sony's earnings prospects for fiscal 2012, the near-term financial impact of its investment activities, and sources of financial flexibility such as asset sales that could offset its weakening financial profile. We could lower the ratings on the company one to two notches depending on the extent to which we believe prospects for improvement in key measures of credit quality would recede--for example, if total debt to EBITDA (excluding financial services) does not recover to the 3x-4x level or total debt to capitalization (excluding financial services) does not ease to below 40% in the near to medium term.

