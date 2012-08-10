Aug 10 -
-- We believe Sony's financial profile may deteriorate beyond our
assumptions for the current rating because of weak earnings in its core
electronics businesses and a planned increase in strategic investments.
-- We have placed the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on
Sony and two overseas subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch placement, we will review prospects for
Sony's fiscal 2012 earnings, the near-term impact of its strategic
investments, and sources of financial flexibility for the company.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
corporate credit and debt ratings on Sony Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries Sony Capital Corp.
and Sony Global Treasury Services PLC on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We base the CreditWatch placement on our view that Sony's
financial profile may deteriorate beyond our assumptions for the current
rating because of weaker propects for a recovery in its core electronics
businesses and an expected cash outflow for investment purposes.
Standard & Poor's views prospects for Sony to restore profitability at its
core electronics businesses in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013) as
weakening. Excluding its financial services operations, Sony made a JPY21.9
billion operating loss (after depreciation) in the fiscal first quarter (ended
June 30, 2012) because of weak earnings from key electronics products such as
flat panel TVs, compact digital cameras, and PCs. The company has revised its
forecast for full-year earnings downward slightly but still aims to improve
earnings compared to fiscal 2011 through increased global sales of products
such as portable game consoles and smartphones. However, given the uncertain
global economic climate, intense competition with global rivals such as
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) and LG Electronics Inc.
(BBB-/Stable/--), and the yen's continued strength against other major
currencies, Standard & Poor's sees further downside risk in Sony's full-year
earnings.
Sony has made a number of strategic investments and sales of key subsidiaries
to strengthen its group management structure. Most recently, it announced a
plan to acquire all the outstanding shares of subsidiary So-net Entertainment
Corporation (So-net) not owned by Sony group companies, through a tender
offer, which could produce a cash outflow of up to about JPY60 billion. In light
of weak prospects for earnings and planned increases in strategic investments,
we expect Sony to make negative free cash flow in fiscal 2012, reducing the
likelihood of improvement in debt and cash flow ratios for the company in the
near term.
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve the CreditWatch placement in coming weeks.
We will reassess Sony's earnings prospects for fiscal 2012, the near-term
financial impact of its investment activities, and sources of financial
flexibility such as asset sales that could offset its weakening financial
profile. We could lower the ratings on the company one to two notches
depending on the extent to which we believe prospects for improvement in key
measures of credit quality would recede--for example, if total debt to EBITDA
(excluding financial services) does not recover to the 3x-4x level or total
debt to capitalization (excluding financial services) does not ease to below
40% in the near to medium term.
