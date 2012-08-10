(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia 10-Aug-2012
Eximbank)
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Indonesia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
Rationale
The rating on Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia Eximbank)
reflects full ownership and strong support by the government of Indonesia. The
bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'bb-' reflects its high asset
concentration and narrow liquidity profile due to its reliance on wholesale
funding. The bank's strong capitalization underpins its stand-alone credit
profile.
We consider Indonesia Eximbank to be a key public policy institution,
benefiting from ongoing and potential extraordinary support from the
government. Therefore, in accordance with our criteria for rating
government-related entities, we equalize the rating on Indonesia Eximbank with
the sovereign ratings on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).
We believe the Indonesian government is almost certain to provide
extraordinary support to the bank if needed. Our view is based on our
assessment of the critical importance of Indonesia Eximbank's policy role and
its integral link with the government. Indonesia Eximbank was set up in 1999
to support the national export and trade program. Since inception, the
government has injected Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 5 trillion (US$530 million)
capital into the bank. Additional capital injections will be forthcoming as
the bank expands the scale and scope of its operations.
Indonesia Eximbank is integrally linked to the sovereign through the
government's sole ownership. The government maintains full control over the
bank's management by appointing its chairman and board of directors. It also
exercises a high degree of control over the bank's strategic and budgetary
decisions. In addition, Indonesia Eximbank cannot be privatized as the law
governing its operations does not allow its capital base to be divided into
shares. Regulations state that Indonesia Eximbank's capital cannot fall below
IDR4 trillion, or it would have to be topped up via capital injections from
the state budget.
In our opinion, the bank's critical role to the central government stems from
its niche role in export credit. It finances transactions or projects that are
otherwise not viable for commercial banking but are important for the
development of national exports. In our view, government support reduces the
risk from such financing. The law allows the Minister of Finance to directly
grant loans to Indonesia Eximbank should the bank face a liquidity shortfall.
Indonesia Eximbank's capitalization is significantly stronger than the
industry average, and sufficient for its scale and risk profile, in our view.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the bank's adjusted total equity as a share of adjusted
assets was 26.4%. Its capital adequacy ratio of 31.9% is well above the
regulatory minimum.
Indonesia Eximbank's government-owned status underpins its business profile.
Nevertheless, the bank's small size counterbalances the support, in our view.
Forwarding the government's economic development agenda, the bank lends mainly
to export-oriented companies. Its revenue diversity is limited, and it relies
predominantly on interest income from the lending business.
Indonesia Eximbank's asset quality has improved over the past three years,
enabling it to improve its profitability as well. The bank's reported ratio of
nonperforming assets (NPA; including foreclosed assets and restructured loans)
to total customer loans was 6.67% as of Dec. 31, 2011. But the bank faces
significant concentration risk because its top 20 loans account for 40.74% of
the portfolio.
Indonesia Eximbank relies mainly on capital markets and bank borrowings for
its funding. The law does not allow the bank to take retail or customer
deposits, restricting its funding flexibility. Nevertheless, we believe the
bank's close government linkages enable wholesale funding to be forthcoming in
the ordinary course of business.
Liquidity
In our view, Indonesia Eximbank's liquidity is strong. The bank's cash and
bank balances of IDR5.9 trillion (22% of its asset base) as of Dec. 31, 2011,
were more than sufficient to cover its short-term borrowings.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Indonesia Eximbank reflects the outlook on the
sovereign rating on Indonesia. We may upgrade Indonesia Eximbank if we raise
the sovereign rating. We may revise the outlook to stable if the sovereign's
willingness or ability to support Indonesia Eximbank declines. Nevertheless,
we believe the likelihood of a significant change in the public policy role of
the bank is very unlikely in the next two to three years.
