Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp. z.o.o.'s (ZKM
Gdansk) PLN2.760m tram revenue bond issue, due 30 December 2024, a Long-term local currency
rating of 'BBB' and National Long-term rating of 'A+(pol)on RWN. The floating interest revenue
bonds have been issued under a PLN220m tram revenue bond programme. The interest coupons on
the issue will be paid semi-annually.
Fitch has also assigned ZKM Gdansk's PLN5.140m tram revenue bond issue, due 30
June 2013, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and National Long-term
rating of 'A+(pol)on RWN. The floating interest revenue bonds have been issued
under a PLN73m tram revenue bond programme. The interest coupons on the issue
will be paid semi-annually.
ZKM Gdansk is 100%-owned by the City of Gdansk ('BBB+'/Stable) and is classified
as a dependent entity of the Polish city due to its close links to Gdansk. Over
90% of ZKM Gdansk's annual revenue comes from the city and is insulated from
fluctuations in demand variables such as the number of passengers or fares. In
addition, a contract between the city and ZKM Gdansk states that ZKM Gdansk's
full transportation costs are covered by the city. This ensures a minimum
profitability for the company and leads Fitch to conclude that the city is
committed to ensuring ZKM Gdansk's ongoing financial viability.