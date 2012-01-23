(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the City of Kharkov's UAH99.5m domestic bonds issue (UA4000131346), due on 8 December 2014, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(ukr)'.

The city's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings are both 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The city has a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B', and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(ukr)' with a Stable Outlook.

The bond issue has 12 quarterly interest payment periods with a flat 15% interest rate. The proceeds from the issue will be used to fund capital expenditure related to the EURO 2012 football championship being hosted in the city.

