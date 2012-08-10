Aug 10 -

Overview

-- U.S. technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. has completed its acquisition of U.K.-based NDS Group Ltd.

-- We understand that all NDS' debt outstanding was repaid on the transaction's close.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NDS to 'A+' (the same level as Cisco) and removing it from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We are subsequently withdrawing the rating at the issuer's request.

Rating Action

On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A+' from 'BB-' its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based NDS Group Ltd., a leading provider of digital media content security solutions for pay-TV platforms worldwide.

At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed it on March 20, 2012. The outlook is stable. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request.

We also withdrew the 'BB' issue ratings on the $1.050 billion equivalent term loans A and B and on the $75 million revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by subsidiary NDS Finance Ltd., following their repayment in cash on the transaction's close on July 31, 2012.