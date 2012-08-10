(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Kostroma
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+', Short-term
foreign currency rating at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the region's Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also
affects the region's outstanding debt issues.
The affirmation reflects the region's improved budgetary performance underpinned
by its steady economic growth in 2011 and low contingent liabilities. The
ratings also take account of the region's weak fiscal capacity, material level
of direct risk with short-term debt maturity profile and weak cash position.
Fitch notes that a positive rating action is subject to the consolidation of its
sound budgetary performance with margins in line with Fitch's expectations
coupled with debt stabilization and a longer maturity profile. Conversely, a
deteriorated operating performance with a negative operating balance accompanied
with increasing refinancing pressure would lead to downgrade.
Fitch expects the region to continue its sound budgetary performance in the
medium term with an operating balance in the range of 9%-11% of operating
revenue. The administration proved its commitment to prudent fiscal management
by curbing operating expenditure below the annual growth rate of operating
revenue in 2010-2011, which led to the improvement of the operating margin to
8.1% in 2011 (2010: 1.2%). The region's deficit before debt variation narrowed
to 5.5% of total revenue by end-2011 (2010: 13.8%).
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to grow moderately to about RUB10bn in
2012, decreasing in relative terms below 60% of current revenue. The agency
expects the debt burden to decline in relative terms below 55% of current
revenue by end-2014. Debt coverage will gradually improve to five-six years
during that period. The region's direct risk increased to RUB9bn in 2011 from
RUB8bn by end-2010. The region's immediate refinancing risk is moderate, as
Kostroma needs to refinance RUB2.1bn worth of outstanding obligations in H212.
The region's contingent liabilities are minor and limited to immaterial risk
stemming from public sector entities (PSEs). The PSEs' financial debt totaled a
modest RUB201.1m in 2011. The region had no outstanding guarantees issued since
2009.
The region's administration expects the local economy to expand by about 3.5%-4%
yoy in 2012. The region's socio-economic profile is weaker than the average
Russian region with per capita gross regional product (GRP) being 24% below the
national median in 2010.
The Kostroma region is located in the central part of European Russia. The
region's capital, the City of Kostroma, is located 372km northeast of Moscow.
