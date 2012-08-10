(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings believes the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on bank
recapitalisation for Spanish banks, which also introduces resolution legislation, represents a
far-reaching reform of the Spanish banking sector.
Spain has been granted financial assistance of up to EUR100bn under the terms of
the European Financial Stability Mechanism. A bank-by-bank stress test is being
conducted on the assets for 14 banking groups accounting for 90% of the banking
system and this will determine whether a bank will be restructured,
recapitalised or resolved.
"While the MOU is clearly intended to be the final reform of the Spanish banking
sector, Fitch is cautious about whether this will actually be the case, given
the very tough economic and market conditions in Spain," says Maria Jose
Lockerbie, Managing Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions group.
Key conditions of the MOU include burden sharing and segregation of impaired
assets. Burden-sharing will be imposed on subordinated debt and preference
shareholders for viable Spanish banks that require restructuring/recapitalisation. While this
has been a feature of other bail outs in Europe, it has more commonly arisen through coupon
deferral/omission than enforced write-down. Another difference in Spain is that a large
proportion of these instruments have been distributed through banks' branches, while in other
countries they had mainly been taken up by institutional investors. This could
lead to reputational and legal issues relating to mis-selling. With segregation
of assets, banks requiring public support will need to segregate impaired
assets, which will be mainly real estate-related, to an Asset Management
Company. Transfers will take place at the real (long-term) value of the assets.
While the MOU does not explicitly impose burden-sharing on senior debt holders
of banks undergoing recapitalisation/restructuring, in explicitly emphasising
the intention to protect customer deposits and minimise the burden on the
taxpayer, it could be interpreted as implicitly suggesting that senior debt
holders could face potential losses in the case of ultimately non-viable banks."
Additional conditions of the MOU will be higher capital requirements;
re-assessment of loan-loss provisions; changes in corporate governance structure
of savings banks; strengthening of the supervisory framework; consumer
protection; and, governance arrangements of the financial safety net agencies.
