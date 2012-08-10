(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Halk Bank ------------------------------------- 10-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Uzbekistan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B
07-Aug-2009 B/B B/B
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B
SACP b+
Anchor b+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- A government-related entity with a "very high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support.
-- Strong domestic retail franchise.
-- Above-sector-average funding profile.
Weaknesses:
-- Relatively high industry and economic risks for banks in Uzbekistan.
-- Heightened financial risks as a result of rapid loan growth.
-- Limited business diversity.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Uzbekistan-based Halk Bank is
stable. This reflects our view that continued state ownership and ongoing
support from the government should offset any potential increase in credit
risks due to rapid growth in recent years. We believe that the bank's
financial and business profiles will remain stable in the next 12-24 months.
We believe that the creditworthiness of Uzbek banks, including Halk Bank, and
that of the sovereign are very closely linked. Therefore, we are unlikely to
raise the ratings on the bank without also seeing an improvement in the
sovereign's creditworthiness, which we currently consider to be a rating
constraint. In our view, the likelihood of an upgrade based on improvements in
some bank-specific factors appears limited in the next two years.
We could lower the ratings on the bank if operating conditions in the banking
sector were to deteriorate, notably in the event that the sovereign's
creditworthiness was to weaken. A deterioration of the bank's asset quality
represents the main risk for its financial profile and creditworthiness. This
could stem, for example, from weakening underwriting standards, uncontrolled
credit expansion, or the government's inability to continue supporting key
economic and industrial sectors. Even though such risks currently appear
remote, they could potentially put pressure on the ratings.