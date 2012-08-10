Omnium has been part of Total for more than 30 years; in our view, this
demonstrates its importance to the group's risk-management strategy. In turn,
Omnium remains wholly reliant on Total for the preservation of its competitive
position and financial flexibility. Hence, we consider that Omnium's fortunes
remain inextricably linked with those of its parent.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Omnium reflects that on its parent. We anticipate that
Omnium will continue to form an integral part of Total's risk-management
strategy. Any changes in the outlook or ratings on Omnium will be triggered by
rating actions on Total for as long as Omnium continues to qualify as a
captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.