Omnium has been part of Total for more than 30 years; in our view, this demonstrates its importance to the group's risk-management strategy. In turn, Omnium remains wholly reliant on Total for the preservation of its competitive position and financial flexibility. Hence, we consider that Omnium's fortunes remain inextricably linked with those of its parent.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Omnium reflects that on its parent. We anticipate that Omnium will continue to form an integral part of Total's risk-management strategy. Any changes in the outlook or ratings on Omnium will be triggered by rating actions on Total for as long as Omnium continues to qualify as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.