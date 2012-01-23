Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings says plans by sovereigns outside the Middle East and other largely
Islamic regions to tap the sukuk market could meet pent-up demand from Islamic institutional
investors and banks to diversify their bond holdings, making the sukuk market a useful source of
additional funding over time.
The opportunity to buy shariah-compliant debt from investment grade sovereigns
that have not yet tapped the market would be likely to generate strong investor
appetite.
Supply has got off to a strong start in 2012, with the General Authority for
Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia bringing a government-guaranteed deal that could
pave the way for more issuance from the Kingdom, including the sovereign.
Issuers from outside the Islamic world could contribute more eventually to the
increase in supply as they diversify their investor base. Sovereigns would be
well placed to tap demand, as they are unlikely to have to struggle to find
assets that qualify to back shariah-compliant bond issuance. Savings in the
oil-exporting countries of the Middle East will continue to grow at current oil
prices, supporting greater demand from investors.
South Africa invited banks to pitch for a government sukuk advisory and
structuring mandate in December. Bloomberg reported in mid-January that Ireland,
which is due to return to the bond market in 2013 under the terms of its EU/IMF
assistance package, is considering sukuk issuance.
Sukuk supply from sovereigns outside the Middle East and South-East Asia would
be a much-anticipated development. In 2004, the German state of Saxony-Anhalt
issued EUR100mn sukuk, and in 2009, France amended its civil code to develop
Islamic finance. Anticipated issuance from France, the UK and Luxembourg has not
materialized.
The sukuk market is growing rapidly. 2011 issuance was USD84.4bn, a 62% increase
on 2010, according to Zawya Sukuk Monitor. But supply is still overwhelmingly
from Muslim countries or countries with a Muslim majority population. Malaysian
issuers accounted for more than half of 2011's supply by volume. Between them,
issuers in Malaysia, Qatar, the UAE, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia provided more
than 90%.
Despite the strong year-on-year increase in supply, the sukuk market remains a
fraction of the size of the global bond market. The lack of a standardized deal
structure has constrained growth, which has not kept pace with demand from
Islamic institutional investors and banks.