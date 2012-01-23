(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB+'
corporate credit rating on Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturer Alfa Laval AB
. The rating was then withdrawn at the issuer's request. The outlook at the time of
withdrawal was positive.
The affirmation reflects our view that Alfa Laval demonstrated a strong and
resilient operating and financial performance relative to its peers during the
recent financial crisis and through 2011, when the company successfully
integrated its SEK5 billion acquisition of Denmark-based industrial
manufacturer Aalborg.
Due to its strong and stable cash flow generation over the past few years,
Alfa Laval's financial risk profile, which we view as 'modest', and business
risk profile, which we view as 'satisfactory', have proven stronger than we
had previously anticipated, allowing for further shareholder distributions and
acquisitions.
We take the view that Alfa Laval's late-cyclical profile, strong market
position, good pricing power, and good cost flexibility allowed the company to
largely insulate itself from the economic downturn of 2008-2010. We consider
Alfa Laval's liquidity position to be 'strong' under our criteria.