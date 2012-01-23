(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on Sweden-based industrial machinery manufacturer Alfa Laval AB . The rating was then withdrawn at the issuer's request. The outlook at the time of withdrawal was positive.

The affirmation reflects our view that Alfa Laval demonstrated a strong and resilient operating and financial performance relative to its peers during the recent financial crisis and through 2011, when the company successfully integrated its SEK5 billion acquisition of Denmark-based industrial manufacturer Aalborg.

Due to its strong and stable cash flow generation over the past few years, Alfa Laval's financial risk profile, which we view as 'modest', and business risk profile, which we view as 'satisfactory', have proven stronger than we had previously anticipated, allowing for further shareholder distributions and acquisitions.

We take the view that Alfa Laval's late-cyclical profile, strong market position, good pricing power, and good cost flexibility allowed the company to largely insulate itself from the economic downturn of 2008-2010. We consider Alfa Laval's liquidity position to be 'strong' under our criteria.