Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia-based OJSC Freight One's (Freight One) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs to 'B' from 'F3' and National Long-term rating to 'AA(rus)' from 'AA+(rus)'. The Long-term ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The downgrade follows the sale of a 75% stake (minus two shares) in Freight One by JSC Russian Railways (RZD; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') to Nezavisimaya Transportnaya Kompaniya LLC (Independent Transport Company; NTK) for RUB125.5bn. The share transfer occurred on 23 December 2011 following a tender held on 28 October 2011. The current ratings reflect Freight One's stand alone credit profile without any parental support or constraint.

The RWN indicates that Freight One's ratings may be impacted by the relative credit strength of the new majority shareholder and the parent-subsidiary arrangements put in place, including the effect of possible acquisition funding (such as the reported RUB75bn loan that NTK raised from Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and VTB Capital, a member of Russia's JSC Bank VTB ('BBB'/Stable/'F3')).

To resolve the RWN, Fitch will therefore seek clarification about the new ownership structure, NTK's credit profile and the acquisition financing determining Freight One's links with the new controlling parent, as well as any revisions in Freight One's management, strategy and funding policy determining its stand alone credit profile.

Fitch expects to conclude its review after the general shareholders meeting called for 10 February 2012. The agency anticipates that the continued presence of RZD as a shareholder (with 25% plus one share) in Freight One could support a degree of independence in terms of its credit profile that may lead to a ratings affirmation.

Liquidity is adequate and is supported by RUB10.5bn of cash and RUB7bn of unused committed credit lines (maturing in 2012) compared to around RUB2.2bn of debt and finance leases due in 2012. Fitch views Freight One's capex as flexible and part of it is finance-leased and therefore does not affect the company's core liquidity.

Freight One is a leading rolling stock operator in Russia by fleet size and transportation volumes, with a strong ability to execute customer demand, and has a diversified fleet and customer base. In 9M11, Freight One transported 221.5 million tones of cargo, a 7% increase on 9M10, which accounted for about 21.5% of all cargo shipped by rail in Russia over that time. Coal, oil and construction materials accounted for just over two thirds of total cargo volumes transported.