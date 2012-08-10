(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed LeasePlan Corporation N.V.'s (LeasePlan)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable. Fitch has also affirmed
LeasePlan's Support Rating at '4'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
LeasePlan's IDRs are driven by, and equalised with, it's VR which reflects
LeasePlan's intrinsic standalone financial strength. The affirmation of the VR,
IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects LeasePlan's strong and globally
diversified vehicle leasing franchise, long track record of resilient
performance, currently satisfactory liquidity, solid asset quality, and
effective risk management. LeasePlan's VR also takes into account LeasePlan's
significant exposure to residual value (RV) risk, reliance on wholesale funding
access, and monoline business profile.
The revised Outlook reflects Fitch's concern that the prolonged adverse
operating environment in Europe could adversely affect LeasePlan's credit
profile. Other potentially negative contributing factors include LeasePlan's
reliance on wholesale funding access with refinancing risk in 2014, and
potential changes to IFRS which may adversely impact the group's business model.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
LeasePlan's VR, IDRs, and senior debt ratings are driven by the group's
resilient earnings, satisfactory liquidity and acceptable asset quality and
Fitch Core Capital ratio. This is balanced by a significant wholesale funding
reliance and some concentrated funding maturities. The group faces large
government guaranteed debt maturities in 2014. Fitch believes this refinancing
risk is mitigated by a matched funding profile, satisfactory earnings generation
and strong on-balance sheet and contingent liquidity positions. This is
reinforced by LeasePlan's access to the ECB as a lender of last resort.
The current ratings are however constrained by the group's exposure to RV risk
(end-2011: EUR8.1bn) which remains a key rating driver. RV risk cannot be
eliminated as it is predominately dependent on external factors outside of the
group's control.
LeasePlan's VR, and consequently IDRs and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
prolonged weakening of the group's (mostly European) operating environment. The
ratings are likely to be downgraded should LeasePlan incur sustained and
material termination losses as a result of any significant reduction in
second-hand car prices and/or increased credit impairment charges due to a
fundamental deterioration of the creditworthiness of its corporate client book.
Negative rating action could also occur due to a failure to renew contingent
liquidity facilities prior to the refinancing of guaranteed debt maturities in
2014 or if contingent liquidity facilities are reduced. Over the medium-term,
the group may also be vulnerable to prospective changes to IFRS which may make
operational leasing less attractive to clients and could have a material impact
on the group's business model.
The likelihood of an upgrade is limited given LeasePlan's current rating level
which is high compared to most leasing company peers. However, support for the
current rating level could follow a significantly more diversified funding
profile with continued capital market access.
Fitch has affirmed the group's outstanding Dutch government guaranteed senior
debt at 'AAA', which was issued in 2009 under the Dutch State's Credit Guarantee
Scheme. The rating mirrors the sovereign credit rating of the Netherlands and is
sensitive to any rating action on the Dutch State.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
LeasePlan's Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a limited
probability of support because of significant uncertainties about the ability or
propensity of the group's shareholders to do so. The SR is potentially sensitive
to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of either of the
two ultimate shareholders to provide timely support to the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
LeasePlan
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at Long-term 'A-' and Short-term 'F2'
Dutch government guaranteed debt: affirmed at Long-term 'AAA'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
